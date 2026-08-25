OpenAI launches ChatGPT work for professionals on $20 ChatGPT Plus
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT Work, a new tool designed to help professionals get more done with AI.
Available through the $20 per month ChatGPT Plus plan, it lets users handle tasks like document processing and deep research from both the web and mobile devices; no tech expertise needed.
ChatGPT work attracts 20 million users
20 million users have already jumped on board, thanks to its easy interface and powerful features.
OpenAI made things even more affordable with an 80% price drop in Luna.
Thibault Sottiaux from OpenAI says they're serious about safety too, highlighting transparent benchmarks and aligned AI models so workplaces can trust what they're using.