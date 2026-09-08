OpenAI launches ChatGPT work to mimic users' personal writing style
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a new feature called ChatGPT Work that lets the AI pick up on your personal writing style.
By scanning your messages and files from apps like Gmail, Google Drive, Slack, and SharePoint, it learns how you usually phrase things, right down to your favorite sign-offs and quirks.
So next time you need a reply or draft, ChatGPT can make it sound like it actually came from you.
ChatGPT work users must share samples
If you're on a paid plan that has access to ChatGPT Work and are using the web, you can turn this on through the Writing Style setup page or under Settings > Personalization > Writing style in ChatGPT.
Just know: you'll have to share some writing samples from your connected accounts, which means thinking carefully about privacy before jumping in.