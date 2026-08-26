OpenAI launches cloud browser for ChatGPT work on paid plans
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a cloud browser for ChatGPT Work, making it way easier to let the AI handle stuff like filling out forms, tracking packages, or finding a suitable appointment, all while keeping your passwords hidden from the AI.
The catch? It's only on paid ChatGPT plans in certain regions, and you will still need to approve anything important.
Cloud browser runs in isolated session
This cloud browser runs separately from your own, keeping its own cookies and history.
ChatGPT decides when to use the browser or an app or plug-in for your task.
If something needs your input, like a sign-in, it will pause and ask you.
You can even jump in yourself if there is a hiccup, then hand things back to ChatGPT.
Just note: not every website will work with this feature.