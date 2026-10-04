OpenAI launches Codex-Spark 15 times faster, Pro $200 a month
OpenAI just dropped Codex-Spark, a real-time coding model that's 15 times faster than the last version.
If you're on the Pro tier (it's $200 a month), you can get instant feedback as you code: great for quick fixes and logic tweaks.
The catch? OpenAI says Spark does not appear likely to reach the company's high-capability cybersecurity threshold.
Codex-Spark 1st step toward 2 modes
Codex-Spark runs on Cerebras's Wafer Scale Engine 3 chip, which helps it process code super efficiently with less lag, thanks to persistent WebSocket connections.
While it doesn't always beat its predecessor in every test, OpenAI says Codex-Spark is the first step toward a Codex with two complementary modes: longer-horizon reasoning and execution and real-time collaboration for rapid iteration.
Over time, the modes will blend.