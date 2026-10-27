OpenAI launches Dots background assistant for Pro tier and higher
Technology
OpenAI just introduced dots, a smart personal assistant for subscribers on the Pro tier or higher.
OpenAI released dots at its developer day in late September, and Alexander Embiricos later explained it at TechCrunch Disrupt, quietly runs in the background, syncing with your calendar, emails, and computer to offer help before you even ask.
Dots anticipates needs, users control access
Dots is OpenAI's move toward more natural, hands-off AI: think less typing, more doing.
It's built to anticipate what you need (though that means it uses a bit more data).
Privacy is still a focus: users can control what dots can access through existing ChatGPT settings.
OpenAI is also exploring payment network partnerships to make dots even more useful.