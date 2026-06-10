OpenAI launches Dreaming to update and organize ChatGPT user memories
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a new memory system for ChatGPT called Dreaming.
Now, the chatbot can actually update and organize what it knows about you as you chat, making conversations feel more personal and relevant, even weeks or months later.
Dreaming manages memories with user controls
Dreaming works in the background to spot patterns, keep important info, and clear out old stuff so ChatGPT stays on track with your latest vibes.
You're still in control: you can check, change, or delete your memories anytime.
Plus, there's a privacy-friendly mode if you want chats to stay off the record.