OpenAI launches GPT-5.3-Codex 25% faster aiding debugging and user research
Technology
OpenAI just launched GPT-5.3-Codex, and it's not your average coding tool: it's 25% faster and can help with everything from debugging to user research.
Fun fact: this AI even pitched in on its own development!
The release lands at exactly the same time as Anthropic's Opus 4.6, putting both models at the cutting edge of AI tech.
OpenAI adds cybersecurity stack to GPT-5.3-Codex
GPT-5.3-Codex isn't just quick: it's also a powerhouse for cybersecurity, trained to identify software vulnerabilities, with expanded safeguards and monitoring.
With a comprehensive cybersecurity safety stack and $10 million in API credits for cyber research, OpenAI is doubling down on trust and safety.
Paid ChatGPT users get first dibs, making coding (and staying secure) faster than ever across platforms.