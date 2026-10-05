OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini and nano models for affordability
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out the GPT-5.4 mini and nano models; think near top-tier AI performance without the hefty price tag.
The mini model is built for tougher jobs like coding and reasoning, while the nano version is perfect for simpler stuff like sorting info or quick data grabs.
GPT-5.4 mini runs over twice faster
The GPT-5.4 mini runs more than twice as fast as its last version and scores higher on key benchmarks (like SWE-bench Pro and GPQA Diamond).
Pricing is pretty friendly too: $0.75 per million input tokens for mini and just $0.20 for nano.
GPT-5.4 mini is available through API, Codex, and ChatGPT, while GPT-5.4 nano is API-only, so whether you're building apps or just want a smarter chatbot, these models make advanced AI way more accessible (and affordable) for everyone.