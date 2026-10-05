OpenAI launches GPT-5.4 mini and nano models for affordability

The GPT-5.4 mini runs more than twice as fast as its last version and scores higher on key benchmarks (like SWE-bench Pro and GPQA Diamond).

Pricing is pretty friendly too: $0.75 per million input tokens for mini and just $0.20 for nano.

GPT-5.4 mini is available through API, Codex, and ChatGPT, while GPT-5.4 nano is API-only, so whether you're building apps or just want a smarter chatbot, these models make advanced AI way more accessible (and affordable) for everyone.