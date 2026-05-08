OpenAI launches GPT-5.5-Cyber for cybersecurity teams after Claude Mythos preview
Technology
OpenAI just dropped GPT-5.5-Cyber, a new AI tool built specifically for cybersecurity teams.
It's designed to help with tasks like spotting security flaws, analyzing malware, and checking patches, basically making digital defense a bit less stressful.
This launch follows closely on the heels of Anthropic's similar tool, Claude Mythos Preview.
GPT-5.5-Cyber access limited to verified users
Sam Altman put it simply: "We'd like to help companies secure themselves and we think it's important to start work on this quickly."
Access to GPT-5.5-Cyber is tightly controlled: only verified users get in, and everything is closely monitored.
With both OpenAI and Anthropic rolling out these tools, it's clear that AI is becoming a big deal in keeping our digital world safe.