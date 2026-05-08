OpenAI launches GPT-5.5-Cyber for cybersecurity teams after Claude Mythos preview

GPT-5.5-Cyber access limited to verified users

Sam Altman put it simply: "We'd like to help companies secure themselves and we think it's important to start work on this quickly."

Access to GPT-5.5-Cyber is tightly controlled: only verified users get in, and everything is closely monitored.

With both OpenAI and Anthropic rolling out these tools, it's clear that AI is becoming a big deal in keeping our digital world safe.