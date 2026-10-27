OpenAI launches GPT-6.1 Terra with faster, more accurate performance

GPT-6.1 Terra is now available for Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users on ChatGPT Work and Codex, and through the OpenAI API as gpt-6.1-terra.

Pricing is down to $1 per million input tokens, a 50% drop from before.

In tests, it crushed its predecessor in coding tasks and efficiency (error rates are much lower), making it a handy upgrade for anyone working with tech or creative projects.