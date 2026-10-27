OpenAI launches GPT-6.1 Terra with faster, more accurate performance
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out GPT-6.1 Terra, its new AI model that's all about speed and accuracy.
It's a big step up from its predecessor, GPT-5.6 Terra: think quicker responses and lower costs for things like filling forms, editing videos, reading technical drawings, or handling invoices.
GPT-6.1 Terra $1 per million tokens
GPT-6.1 Terra is now available for Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users on ChatGPT Work and Codex, and through the OpenAI API as gpt-6.1-terra.
Pricing is down to $1 per million input tokens, a 50% drop from before.
In tests, it crushed its predecessor in coding tasks and efficiency (error rates are much lower), making it a handy upgrade for anyone working with tech or creative projects.