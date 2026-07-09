OpenAI launches GPT-Live-1 voice assistant with humanlike conversational cues

GPT-Live-1 adds web search and translation

GPT-Live-1 can search the web in real time, translate languages on the fly, and hand off tougher questions to GPT-5.5.

OpenAI made sure it won't mimic actual voices or mishandle sensitive topics.

In demos, it helped older users with things like language translation and transit info.

The goal? To make AI not just smart, but truly accessible, a friendly partner for everyday conversations.