OpenAI launches GPT-Live-1 voice assistant with humanlike conversational cues
Technology
OpenAI just dropped GPT-Live-1, a new voice assistant designed to chat like a real person, complete with natural pauses, laughter, and little affirmations like "Mmhmm."
It's built to blend into conversations smoothly and marks another step toward making AI feel more genuinely helpful and relatable.
GPT-Live-1 adds web search and translation
GPT-Live-1 can search the web in real time, translate languages on the fly, and hand off tougher questions to GPT-5.5.
OpenAI made sure it won't mimic actual voices or mishandle sensitive topics.
In demos, it helped older users with things like language translation and transit info.
The goal? To make AI not just smart, but truly accessible, a friendly partner for everyday conversations.