OpenAI launches GPT-Live with real time voice and GPT-5.5 handoffs

GPT-Live available on iOS, Android, ChatGPT.com

You can try GPT-Live on iOS, Android, or ChatGPT.com: There's a full version for paid users and a lighter one for free users.

It handles background noise better and keeps interruptions to a minimum. Plus, during chats you'll see handy info cards pop up with things like weather or stock updates.

OpenAI also added extra safeguards to keep voice interactions safe from misuse.

Video and screen sharing aren't here yet but are in the works.