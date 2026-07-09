OpenAI launches GPT-Live with real time voice and GPT-5.5 handoffs
OpenAI just launched GPT-Live, a new ChatGPT feature that lets you talk with the AI in real time: think smooth, back-and-forth conversations where it can listen, speak, pause, or even let you interrupt naturally.
For trickier questions or web searches, it quietly hands things off to GPT-5.5 so your chat keeps flowing.
GPT-Live available on iOS, Android, ChatGPT.com
You can try GPT-Live on iOS, Android, or ChatGPT.com: There's a full version for paid users and a lighter one for free users.
It handles background noise better and keeps interruptions to a minimum. Plus, during chats you'll see handy info cards pop up with things like weather or stock updates.
OpenAI also added extra safeguards to keep voice interactions safe from misuse.
Video and screen sharing aren't here yet but are in the works.