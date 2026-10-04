OpenAI launches metadata tags for DALL-E 3 and ImageGen images

The tech uses Google DeepMind's SynthID, basically, an invisible digital watermark that sticks with the image even if you crop or edit it.

There's also a public tool at openai.com/research/verify/ where anyone can check if something was generated by one of OpenAI's AI tools.

OpenAI says no single provenance technique is enough on its own and that a strong approach combines shared standards, durable watermarking signals, and public verification.