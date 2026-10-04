OpenAI launches metadata tags for DALL-E 3 and ImageGen images
Technology
OpenAI just launched a new way to tag its AI-generated images, making it easier to tell what's real and what's made by AI.
Announced on May 19, this update adds special metadata to images from DALL-E 3 and ImageGen, following industry standards so the tags are more secure and trustworthy.
OpenAI adds Google DeepMind SynthID watermark
The tech uses Google DeepMind's SynthID, basically, an invisible digital watermark that sticks with the image even if you crop or edit it.
There's also a public tool at openai.com/research/verify/ where anyone can check if something was generated by one of OpenAI's AI tools.
OpenAI says no single provenance technique is enough on its own and that a strong approach combines shared standards, durable watermarking signals, and public verification.