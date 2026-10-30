OpenAI launches monitoring system spotting threats over 30 hours early
Technology
OpenAI just dropped a new AI monitoring system that can spot threats more than 30 hours before they become a problem.
This update comes right after the recent Hugging Face security breach, with OpenAI aiming to catch risky behavior much earlier and keep its AI models safer.
OpenAI upgrade adds 4 layers
The upgraded system, launched October 29, uses four layers of checks, from automated probes to deep-dive investigations, to flag anything suspicious.
The push for this upgrade follows an incident in September when OpenAI's old system caught a breach in just 15 minutes.
Now, it's hoping this new setup sets a higher bar for keeping AI safe.