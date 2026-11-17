OpenAI launches tested AI agents to streamline healthcare administrative work
OpenAI just rolled out AI agents to help healthcare teams with the boring but important stuff, like sorting medical records, handling insurance paperwork, and preparing medical orders.
After lots of testing, these bots have proven they can help with routine administrative work and pull up patient information when needed.
OpenAI agents clear CVS, Cigna backlogs
Big names like CVS Health and Cigna Healthcare are already using these AI tools to clear document backlogs and manage data faster: CVS even cleared a huge pile of paperwork in just one weekend.
GPT-6 Astra scored 94.3% on HealthAdminBench for healthcare administrative tasks, with doctors rated the model's responses very helpful or extremely helpful in 93% of 646 assessments.
Plus, OpenAI has built in strong security so your health data stays private: OpenAI says it does not use organizational data to train its foundation models.