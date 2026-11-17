Big names like CVS Health and Cigna Healthcare are already using these AI tools to clear document backlogs and manage data faster: CVS even cleared a huge pile of paperwork in just one weekend.

GPT-6 Astra scored 94.3% on HealthAdminBench for healthcare administrative tasks, with doctors rated the model's responses very helpful or extremely helpful in 93% of 646 assessments.

Plus, OpenAI has built in strong security so your health data stays private: OpenAI says it does not use organizational data to train its foundation models.