OpenAI lets AI design future versions, Masayoshi Son reports 'superintelligence'

Anthropic warns, OpenAI admits self-debugging AI

Anthropic warns that super-smart AI systems might eventually upgrade themselves with barely any human help.

They are urging leaders to put safeguards in place before things move too fast.

Earlier this year, OpenAI also admitted that its GPT-5.3-Codex helped debug and manage parts of its own system, a clear sign that AI systems are taking a bigger role behind the scenes.