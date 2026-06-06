OpenAI lets AI design future versions, Masayoshi Son reports 'superintelligence'
Technology
OpenAI is now letting AI help design its future versions; yes, AI is building more advanced AI.
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son shared that Sam Altman and his team confirmed this shift, calling it the start of "superintelligence," where machines could eventually outthink humans and shape their own evolution.
Anthropic warns, OpenAI admits self-debugging AI
Anthropic warns that super-smart AI systems might eventually upgrade themselves with barely any human help.
They are urging leaders to put safeguards in place before things move too fast.
Earlier this year, OpenAI also admitted that its GPT-5.3-Codex helped debug and manage parts of its own system, a clear sign that AI systems are taking a bigger role behind the scenes.