OpenAI may use cookies for personalized ChatGPT and Codex ads
Technology
OpenAI may use cookies to support personalized ads to ChatGPT and Codex.
The ads may use cookies to show you more relevant content, but OpenAI says your actual chat data stays private and won't be shared with advertisers.
OpenAI may share device IDs opt-out
To help users feel secure, OpenAI may share limited information like device IDs with third parties, to track how well their ads work.
If you'd rather not have your data used for marketing, you can easily opt out in ChatGPT's browser settings under Data Controls by turning off the Marketing Privacy toggle.