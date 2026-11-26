OpenAI merges ChatGPT, Codex limits for subscribers in December 2026
OpenAI is rolling out a big update for ChatGPT and Codex users:
Starting December 2026, Plus, Pro, and Business subscribers will have a single usage limit that covers both platforms.
This means your activity on either tool now counts toward one combined cap, a move aimed at making things more streamlined as OpenAI brings more features together.
Instant model chats excluded from limits
If you use the Instant model, those chats won't count against your limit. You can keep an eye on your usage in ChatGPT settings.
Most people won't notice much change in how often their limits reset, but if you're a heavy user, you might hit your cap sooner.
If that happens, OpenAI says you can wait for a reset, upgrade your plan, or buy credits while it rolls out these changes and gathers feedback.