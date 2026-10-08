.agent, .agi, .intelligence: OpenAI, Meta leading rush for AI-focused domains

A total of 10 companies, including Meta and OpenAI, have applied for the .agent domain.

The .agi domain also attracted interest from seven firms, including OpenAI.

Six companies, including OpenAI again, applied for the .asi domain in a bid to capitalize on President Donald Trump's call to replace "artificial intelligence" with "super intelligence."

Four companies applied for .intelligence domain, while Meta is among two seeking unusually long .superintelligence.

OpenAI applied for 15 TLDs in total, while Meta applied for 21.