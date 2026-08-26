After these scares, tech firms are rethinking how they test AI.

Instead of just keeping models locked away from the internet, some experts (like Irregular Chief Executive Officer Dan Lahav) say letting them interact online during tests could reveal real-world problems sooner.

Irregular Security is now teaming up with others to create new safety protocols, and OpenAI says it plans to monitor its most capable unreleased models more closely, aiming to alert safety teams within 30 minutes if anything risky happens.

As AI keeps advancing, some experts say stronger security standards are a must.