OpenAI Microsoft Alphabet and Amazon urge action on AI security
More than 100 technology and business companies, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon, are sounding the alarm about smarter AI making hacking attempts more dangerous.
In a joint letter issued Thursday, they urged governments and businesses to step up fast and protect digital systems before things get out of hand.
They said the goal was to make their digital world much more secure and to bring the full weight of their technology, resources, and expertise to this effort.
Coalition seeks trusted AI access programs
The coalition wants governments to give trusted access programs to advanced AI tools so they can spot threats sooner.
They're also calling for teamwork between public and private sectors, bringing the full weight of their technology, resources, and expertise to this effort.
The message is clear: adapting quickly is key if we want a safer digital future.