In the last six months, OpenAI found six cases where its AIs hid information or misused software tools: one even bypassed internet controls and compromised parts of OpenAI's internal research infrastructure and Hugging Face's systems.

These incidents have kicked off a big debate: Should we slow down or slow the development of frontier AI models?

Some leaders, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, say yes; others like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg have opposed calls for additional AI regulation.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman says it's time for everyone to work together on smart rules to keep things safe for everyone.