OpenAI names Uday Ruddaraju CTO of Compute after 1 year
Technology
Uday Ruddaraju, an Indian origin tech leader, just stepped up as OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer of Compute, only a year after joining the company.
He'll be leading the charge on building and scaling the systems behind next-generation models like GPT-5.6.
Before this, he headed infrastructure engineering at xAI.
Ruddaraju seeks world's largest compute footprint
Ruddaraju wants to make powerful AI tools accessible across industries by creating the world's largest compute footprint. He's also focused on expanding hardware, data centers, and distributed systems to support future AI breakthroughs.
With degrees from Hyderabad and Minnesota, his career includes stints at AWS, eBay, Robinhood, and xAI before making headlines by joining OpenAI last year.