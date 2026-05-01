OpenAI offers EU open access to cybersecurity tools, Anthropic silent
OpenAI just announced it's offering the European Union open access to its cybersecurity tools, hoping to boost digital safety across Europe.
George Osborne, who heads OpenAI's "OpenAI for Countries" initiative, shared the news with EU officials.
Meanwhile, rival AI company Anthropic hasn't made any similar moves yet, even after meeting with European Commission officials.
OpenAI to democratize European cyberdefense
OpenAI's plan is all about making defensive cybersecurity tools available to trusted groups across Europe, so trusted actors across Europe can get better protection.
This move also comes as ChatGPT faces tighter rules under the EU's Digital Services Act.
OpenAI says it wants to democratize access to defensive tools to strengthen shared security and support public safety.