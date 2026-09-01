OpenAI pauses ChatGPT 6 Astra Pro sign-ups after demand surge
OpenAI has hit pause on new sign-ups for its pricey ChatGPT 6 Astra Pro plan because demand surged, putting a strain on its systems.
Thibault Sottiaux, Head of Core Products at OpenAI, says they're focused on keeping things running smoothly for everyone already using the service.
If you have an account or use the API, nothing changes. You're still good.
OpenAI adds Dropbox Box SharePoint integrations
OpenAI promises they're working quickly to add more capacity, Thibault Sottiaux, Head of Core Products at OpenAI, said: "We are working on adding more capacity as fast as we can."
Meanwhile, paid users get some handy upgrades: ChatGPT now connects with Dropbox, Box, and SharePoint so you can pull files straight into your chats.
These integrations are rolling out this week for paid users across ChatGPT and ChatGPT Work users.