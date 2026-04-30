OpenAI plans invite-only 'GPT-5.5 on 5/5' meetup in San Francisco
OpenAI is hosting an invite-only meetup in San Francisco on May 5, 2026, tied to the launch of GPT-5.5.
The event, called "GPT-5.5 on 5/5," runs from 5:55pm to 8:55pm PDT and is just for approved developers and OpenAI team members.
If you're not on the list, you're out of luck; even the venue stays secret until you get the green light.
OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 April 24
Announced by OpenAI, GPT-5.5 dropped on April 24, 2026, and is being called a "new class of intelligence." It's designed to boost coding skills and help with scientific research, now available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users, as well as Codex.
This launch also follows OpenAI integrating its models and Codex agent into Amazon Bedrock and loosening aspects of its long-standing relationship with Microsoft, showing they're serious about pushing innovation and connecting more closely with both developers and policymakers.