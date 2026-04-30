OpenAI plans invite-only 'GPT-5.5 on 5/5' meetup in San Francisco

OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 April 24

Announced by OpenAI, GPT-5.5 dropped on April 24, 2026, and is being called a "new class of intelligence." It's designed to boost coding skills and help with scientific research, now available for ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users, as well as Codex.

This launch also follows OpenAI integrating its models and Codex agent into Amazon Bedrock and loosening aspects of its long-standing relationship with Microsoft, showing they're serious about pushing innovation and connecting more closely with both developers and policymakers.