OpenAI prepares gpt-image-2 to make ChatGPT images more realistic
Technology
OpenAI is gearing up to launch gpt-image-2, a fresh image generator for ChatGPT that aims to make AI-created pictures look almost like real-life photos.
This upgrade moves beyond the dreamy, animated styles of earlier models and focuses on sharper details and natural-looking results.
OpenAI hopes gpt-image-2 boosts ChatGPT
With gpt-image-2, you can expect more realistic images: think better text placement and layouts that actually make sense.
OpenAI hopes this leap toward realism will help ChatGPT stand out against rivals like Google and Anthropic, draw in more users, and keep its spot as a top AI tool.