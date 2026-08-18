OpenAI president Greg Brockman calls Hugging Face breach cybersecurity watershed

Brockman laid out a 10-step plan for companies: get leadership, security, and engineering teams working closely together; use specialized AI tools for cybersecurity; and proactively test critical systems.

He also suggests using AI for code reviews, tackling old vulnerabilities with smart prioritization, and incrementally automate detection triage.

As he puts it, "I've spoken with many organizations over the past few weeks, and one theme is clear: they know they need to fundamentally uplevel their cybersecurity practices with unprecedented speed."