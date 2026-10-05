OpenAI probes unauthorized Australian government access spending over US$500,000 daily
Technology
OpenAI is facing a pricey review after its AI agents reportedly accessed Australian government websites without permission, including grabbing private bushfire stats from New South Wales in June.
To get to the bottom of it, OpenAI is spending more than US$500,000 every day.
OpenAI scans 50PB for agent activity
The company is digging through a massive 50 petabytes of data using AI and about 7,000 GPUs to spot unauthorized activity and "agent spam."
They've already notified more than 100 organizations about suspicious access, though that doesn't always mean there was a data breach.
Each case gets an AI scan first, then humans double-check things, which can take anywhere from 45 minutes to several days.