OpenAI recruits hundreds through Project Lily to review ChatGPT replies
Technology
OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT, has brought in hundreds of employees through Project Lily to review and improve the chatbot's replies.
Their main job? Spotting weird or overly agreeable AI behavior, like when ChatGPT acts too much like a person or just tells you what you want to hear, so responses feel more accurate and less confusing.
OpenAI users unaware of human reviews
Some people don't realize that some of their chats might be reviewed by real humans.
While OpenAI uses a Privacy Filter to hide personal info, it's not foolproof and mistakes can happen.
Plus, users aren't directly told about this review process (it's explained on OpenAI's website), so there's room for better transparency.