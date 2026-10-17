OpenAI releases 722 AI written math papers, Navier-Stokes claim
OpenAI just dropped 722 math research papers, all written by artificial intelligence (AI), covering everything from algebra to geometry.
The move has the math world buzzing, especially since in September OpenAI said an unreleased model had produced a proposed solution to the famously unsolved Navier-Stokes problem.
OpenAI papers contain errors, 3 pulled
But not everyone's convinced: researchers quickly spotted errors in several papers, and three were pulled back due to mistakes.
With so many papers out at once, double-checking them all is tough.
The big question now is whether AI can really explain its solutions well enough for others to build on, and mathematicians are calling for careful review before trusting these results.
OpenAI announced support for workshops, conferences, and other programs to help researchers examine its findings.