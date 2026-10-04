OpenAI releases GPT-5.3-Codex, 25% faster and expanding beyond coding
Technology
OpenAI just dropped GPT-5.3-Codex; its most capable coding model so far, it's 25% quicker than before and goes way beyond just writing code.
Now, it can help with debugging, deployment, and even pitching in on tasks outside coding, making it a handy tool for all kinds of professionals.
GPT-5.3-Codex smooths development, Mac app available
GPT-5.3-Codex smooths out the whole software development process, from fixing bugs to launching apps and keeping things running.
It's great at turning simple prompts into useful stuff like slide decks and has set new records for efficiency by using fewer tokens.
There's also a fresh Mac app to make things easier, and API access is planned.