OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 instant reducing made-up answers by over half
OpenAI just dropped GPT-5.5 Instant, a new ChatGPT model that cuts down on made-up answers by over half compared to the last version.
This means way more reliable info, especially for things like medicine, law, and finance.
Users are also seeing 37.3% fewer mistakes in tricky conversations, so it's a real step up for accuracy.
Memory Source feature and rollout schedule
GPT-5.5 Instant is smarter about using your chat history, files, or even Gmail (if you connect it) to give better responses.
There's also a "Memory Source" feature so you can see or change what info the AI uses about you.
Plus and Pro users get access starting Tuesday on the web; mobile apps and the free and Business plans will follow soon.
The old GPT-5.3 Instant sticks around for three more months before saying goodbye.