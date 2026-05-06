OpenAI releases GPT-5.5 instant reducing made-up answers by over half

Memory Source feature and rollout schedule

GPT-5.5 Instant is smarter about using your chat history, files, or even Gmail (if you connect it) to give better responses.

There's also a "Memory Source" feature so you can see or change what info the AI uses about you.

Plus and Pro users get access starting Tuesday on the web; mobile apps and the free and Business plans will follow soon.

The old GPT-5.3 Instant sticks around for three more months before saying goodbye.