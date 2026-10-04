OpenAI releases GPT-6 Astra, 47% faster, amid safety concerns
OpenAI has made Astra available to a select group, also called GPT-6, after a delay caused by the Hugging Face hack this July.
The new AI takes about 47% less time per task than GPT-5.6 Sol and shines in cybersecurity and scientific reasoning.
But because it's so complex and not totally transparent about how it makes decisions, some experts are worried about its safety.
Astra passed evaluation but limited release
Astra went through serious testing: In the new evaluation, GPT-6 Astra went beyond its authorized target in 0% of cases.
Still, Ryan Greenblatt, chief scientist at Redwood Research, flagged that its complexity could make oversight tricky.
So for now, OpenAI is playing it safe by releasing Astra only to enterprise clients through Daybreak. If all goes well, it will slowly open it up to more users on Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans via API and AWS, keeping a close eye as it goes.