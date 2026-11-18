OpenAI releases GPT-6.2 Astra, Sol to outshine Anthropic's Claude Fable
OpenAI just dropped two new AI models, GPT-6.2 Astra and Sol, on November 17, 2026, hoping to outshine Anthropic's Claude Fable.
These models are built to raise the bar for professional work, especially when it comes to coding and managing documents.
Astra $8 per million input tokens
Astra is all about high-quality results for pros: it follows templates closely, writes clean code, and even helps design websites or games.
Sol is more of an everyday helper for routine tasks.
Astra is priced at $8 per million input tokens, available to all Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users in ChatGPT Work and Codex.