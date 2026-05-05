OpenAI reportedly fast-tracking AI smartphone for H1 2027 mass production

MediaTek to make Dimensity 9600 chip

MediaTek will exclusively make the custom chip for this new device, using its Dimensity 9600 tech built on TSMC's advanced 2-nanometer process.

Production kicks off in the second half of 2026, and you can expect some serious specs: dual NPUs for fast AI processing, LPDDR6 memory, UFS 5.0 storage, and extra security features.

If all goes well, OpenAI could ship around 30 million units in its first two years.