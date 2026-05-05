OpenAI reportedly fast-tracking AI smartphone for H1 2027 mass production
OpenAI is reportedly fast-tracking an AI-powered smartphone that could enter mass production in the first half of 2027.
This phone won't just run apps: it'll use built-in AI to handle tasks for you directly, making it more like a smart assistant in your pocket.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the rush is fueled by OpenAI's upcoming IPO and the growing competition in the AI phone space.
MediaTek to make Dimensity 9600 chip
MediaTek will exclusively make the custom chip for this new device, using its Dimensity 9600 tech built on TSMC's advanced 2-nanometer process.
Production kicks off in the second half of 2026, and you can expect some serious specs: dual NPUs for fast AI processing, LPDDR6 memory, UFS 5.0 storage, and extra security features.
If all goes well, OpenAI could ship around 30 million units in its first two years.