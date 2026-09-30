OpenAI reports preceded Dario Amodei's departure and Anthropic founding
Technology
OpenAI has been facing heat after reports surfaced about some questionable ideas, like selling AI technology to Russia and China, and even offering Kanye West a sneak peek at an unreleased model.
These plans reportedly pushed Dario Amodei, who was vice president of research, to rethink his place at the company and eventually walk away.
Amodei left over disagreements, co-founded Anthropic
Amodei left OpenAI in 2021 over disagreements about where things were headed.
He teamed up with other OpenAI employees, including Jack Clark and Daniela Amodei, to start Anthropic, a new company focused on making AI safer.