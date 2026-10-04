OpenAI retires GPT-4o from ChatGPT paid models February 13, 2026
OpenAI just announced it is retiring the popular GPT-4o model from ChatGPT's paid options on February 13, 2026.
While GPT-4o will no longer be available to paid users in ChatGPT's model selector, developers can still access it through OpenAI's API.
This move is part of a bigger shift as OpenAI focuses on newer models like GPT-5 and others with more users.
OpenAI switches paid GPTs to GPT-5.2
If you're a paid user, existing GPTs based on GPT-4o or the other soon-to-be-retired models will be switched to GPT-5.2 on February 13, 2026, while preexisting conversations with ChatGPT will remain accessible and can be continued using different models, so conversations won't just disappear.
Free users haven't had access to GPT-4o since last year anyway, when GPT-5 launched.
Features like voice and image generation aren't affected since they use different models.
Still, some fans are pretty vocal online about losing GPT-4o's unique conversational style: many say it'll be missed.