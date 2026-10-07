OpenAI revamps Codex desktop with Mac automation and developer tools
Technology
OpenAI just gave Codex Desktop a major glow-up: it's no longer just for coders.
Now, the app can run other programs on your Mac in the background, automate tasks while you do your thing, and even remember how you like to work.
Developers also get handy updates like GitHub review tools and the ability to connect to remote devboxes over SSH, which is in early-stage testing.
Codex Desktop adds Windows, 100+ plugins
Codex Desktop now works on both Mac and Windows, with more than 100 plugins to boost what it can do.
Just a heads up: the computer use feature is Mac-only and not available in the European Union yet.
Overall, it's moving way beyond coding into full-on productivity territory!