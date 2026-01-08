OpenAI rolls out 'ChatGPT Health' for smarter health tracking

OpenAI just dropped ChatGPT Health—a new tool where you can ask health questions, upload medical records, and sync apps like Apple Health or MyFitnessPal. It's part of their push to make ChatGPT more helpful for the 230 million+ weekly users.

Get health insights tailored to you With ChatGPT Health, you can connect your wellness apps and upload things like lab results or doctor visit notes.

The AI then helps spot trends in your sleep, nutrition, and activity—making it easier to understand your own health data.

Your privacy comes 1st OpenAI promises that anything shared in ChatGPT Health is kept private and encrypted. These chats are separate from your regular ChatGPT conversations and aren't used for training AI models.

Right now, it's rolling out to select users (except in the EEA, Switzerland, or UK), with a wider launch coming soon.