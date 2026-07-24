OpenAI rolls out ChatGPT voice for desktop app on Mac
OpenAI just rolled out ChatGPT Voice for its desktop app, letting you talk to your AI and get things done hands-free.
Powered by the new ChatGPT-Live voice models, this update means you can now use voice commands to interact with apps, search websites, and even have the AI read or work with on-screen content on your Mac.
ChatGPT desktop voice accepts multi-step instructions
The desktop version goes beyond simple chat: you can give multi-step instructions (like "create a new thread, make a pull request, and find the root cause for a bug") all in one go, and ChatGPT will ask for details if it needs them.
Voice mode is also available in Codex via iOS remote access.
Plus, Anthropic's Claude assistant now has its own voice features for popular apps like Gmail and Slack, so there are even more ways to boost productivity with just your voice.