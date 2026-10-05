OpenAI rolls out Codex plugins to support planning and teamwork
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out a bunch of new plugins for Codex, turning it from a simple coding assistant into more of an all-in-one teamwork tool.
Now, Codex can tap into extra skills and connect with different resources, making it way more useful for planning and group projects, not just writing code.
Plugins package skills and integrate apps
The new plugin setup lets developers blend repeatable workflows with popular apps like Figma, Notion, and Slack.
OpenAI suggests testing out your custom skills locally before sharing them as plugins.
Plus, plugins package skills and integrations together and expand Codex into planning, research, coordination, and post-development workflows.