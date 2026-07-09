OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.6 after US officials signed off

OpenAI launches wallet-friendly Terra and Luna

Alongside GPT-5.6, OpenAI is also launching two wallet-friendly models called Terra and Luna, helpful if you are not looking to splurge on premium AI tools.

This all comes as both the US and China tighten rules around advanced AI because of misuse concerns.

US export controls paused Anthropic's Mythos 5 and Fable 5 on June 12, 2026, but those curbs were lifted in late June/early July 2026 after Anthropic implemented safeguards, showing how competitive (and regulated) the global AI race has become.