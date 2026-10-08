OpenAI rolls out 'Intelligent UI' for ChatGPT images buttons forms
Technology
OpenAI is rolling out a new "Intelligent UI" for ChatGPT, letting you interact with the chatbot using visuals like images, buttons, and forms, not just plain text.
So if you ask for something like a recipe, ChatGPT might hand you an interactive planner where you can tweak guest numbers and see ingredient amounts update instantly.
The goal? To make chatting with AI more flexible and fun.
ChatGPT features available to paid users
The new features are available today for Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise users; Free and Go users get access tomorrow.
If you're using ChatGPT at work, your admin will need to turn it on first.
Heads up: using these new visual tools could affect your token usage during chats.