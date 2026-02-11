OpenAI's safety blueprint for Indian teens: What does it say?

OpenAI has launched a dedicated safety blueprint for Indian teenagers, emphasizing the need for safe and trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI). The "Teen Safety Blueprint for India" highlights the country's unique digital landscape and proposes built-in, age-appropriate safeguards. These measures are aimed at complementing the collective role of families, schools, and communities in shaping a teen's digital experience.

Parental oversight Parental controls for ChatGPT OpenAI's new blueprint also introduces parental controls for ChatGPT. Parents can link their accounts with their teen's ChatGPT profile via an email invitation. Once linked, they can manage privacy and data settings, disable the memory and chat history, and set "blackout hours" to ensure their teens take necessary breaks from the screen. A critical safety feature has also been added that alerts parents if their teen's activity suggests self-harm intent.

Age verification Age estimation tools OpenAI wants to identify younger users through privacy-protective, risk-based age estimation tools. These are designed to differentiate between adults and those under 18 while minimizing the collection of sensitive personal data. The company said, "Age estimation will help AI companies ensure that they are applying the right protections to the right users." This way, they can provide age-appropriate experiences and also apply protective safeguards when there's not enough information to predict a user's age.

