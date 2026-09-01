OpenAI says its AI solved Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem
OpenAI says its AI has solved the Navier-Stokes existence and smoothness problem, one of the toughest Millennium Prize Problems in math.
Basically, its system proved that even a calm, steady fluid can suddenly get wild (form a "singularity") while still keeping its energy in check.
OpenAI hopes this shows how powerful AI can be for big scientific challenges.
OpenAI used 10,000 AI agents
The breakthrough came from around 10,000 AI agents working together, trading millions of messages and crunching data for nearly four days straight. Its proof was double-checked using GPT-6 Astra and Lean formalization tools.
OpenAI later gave the researchers visibility into the prompts used in its own effort and allowed them to review the proof.
OpenAI later clarified it did not access the researchers' work before it was publicly released.