OpenAI says people aged 35 and older use ChatGPT daily
Technology
ChatGPT isn't just for students and techies anymore. OpenAI says more people 35 and older are using it now.
The AI tool has become a go-to digital assistant for everything from writing, planning, and learning, showing that it's moving from being an occasional helper to part of daily routines.
Tech companies target habitual ChatGPT use
OpenAI points out that making AI tools a regular habit is the new goal for tech companies.
Instead of just boosting productivity once in a while, they want ChatGPT to be something you actually rely on every day, a sign that AI is becoming a bigger part of how we all get things done.