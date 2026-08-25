OpenAI shuts ChatGPT accounts tied to Russian influence operation

The people behind the scheme used VPNs to get around OpenAI's restrictions (since ChatGPT was not available in Russia) and posted on platforms like Telegram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

They even used AI to hide any hints that the posts came from Russia.

While the campaign didn't go super viral, OpenAI pointed out that AI tools can both help spread this kind of content and make it easier to spot where it's coming from:

OpenAI said the use of AI can also make such operations more vulnerable to detection.