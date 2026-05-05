OpenAI speeds AI smartphone, targets H1 2027 amid IPO ambitions
Technology
OpenAI is speeding up its first AI-powered smartphone, now aiming for mass production in the first half of 2027 instead of Kuo's earlier 2028 timeline.
Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that this fast-track move is likely tied to OpenAI's IPO ambitions and the race to lead in smart tech.
Device could use MediaTek Dimensity 9600
The device could run on a customized version of MediaTek's new Dimensity 9600 chip, designed for advanced AI tasks and better photos.