OpenAI starts showing ads to some free ChatGPT-users in India

Ads will show up in about one out of every five queries, but non-commercial questions stay ad-free.

OpenAI says the ads will prioritize retaining user trust in ChatGPT and ensuring that advertisements will not influence organic answers on ChatGPT, and vice versa, while aiming to bring the benefits of artificial general intelligence (AGI) to as many people as possible, as cheaply as possible.

The minimum price for advertisers is ₹725 per day, and big names like WPP and Omnicom are already on board.

OpenAI promises not to share or collect your personal data for these ads, hoping this approach makes things better both for users and small businesses looking to advertise.