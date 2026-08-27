OpenAI starts showing ads to some free ChatGPT-users in India
Starting this week, some free-tier users in India will notice ads popping up on a portion of queries.
OpenAI is rolling this out after testing it in the US. The idea is to boost their ad business and keep the free tier running, with plans to retain the free tier and the low-cost Go subscription tier.
ChatGPT ads on 20% of queries
Ads will show up in about one out of every five queries, but non-commercial questions stay ad-free.
OpenAI says the ads will prioritize retaining user trust in ChatGPT and ensuring that advertisements will not influence organic answers on ChatGPT, and vice versa, while aiming to bring the benefits of artificial general intelligence (AGI) to as many people as possible, as cheaply as possible.
The minimum price for advertisers is ₹725 per day, and big names like WPP and Omnicom are already on board.
OpenAI promises not to share or collect your personal data for these ads, hoping this approach makes things better both for users and small businesses looking to advertise.